Brookside Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) by $154.42 Million; Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake by $412,620; Shares Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 112,332 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 699,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.09. About 45,390 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,172 were accumulated by Hap Trading Llc. 73 were accumulated by Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability. Moreover, Edgestream Prns Lp has 0.82% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 55,980 shares. Maverick Capital reported 53,140 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 7,905 shares. 9,111 are owned by Asset Inc. British Columbia Corp has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 38,414 shares. Fdx Advisors, California-based fund reported 5,319 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 57,794 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp accumulated 724,483 shares. 38,902 are held by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 23,150 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.16% or 5.18M shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs stated it has 6,447 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75 million for 26.62 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 853,034 were accumulated by Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Company. Us Bankshares De reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 52 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt reported 198,974 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 1,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Gradient Investments Lc reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 57,896 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 183,082 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 423,624 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc owns 13,484 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $68.22M for 3.51 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.