Brookside Capital Management Has Trimmed Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Holding by $136.20 Million; Valuation Rose; Qci Asset Management Lifted Its Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) Position by $698,628; Market Value Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 16,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 351,138 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, up from 334,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Cp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 7.44M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 602,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 125,788 shares to 235,944 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,359 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger wakes at 3 a.m. to take on Wall Street – San Francisco Business Times” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Earnings, Pinterest And Apple-Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedgewood Partners – The Charles Schwab Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Hidden Platform: Charles Schwab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of stock was bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.