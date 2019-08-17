Brookside Capital Management Has Lowered Csx (CSX) Position by $9.40 Million; Share Price Declined; Berkshire Asset Management Upped Its Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Valuation Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 127,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 188,061 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, down from 315,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 18,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 574,365 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 691,218 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru reported 4,800 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.25% or 33,000 shares. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 2,235 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Pnc Finance has 0.19% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Utah Retirement System owns 146,588 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 59,600 are held by Bluecrest. Cohen Mgmt Incorporated has 1.86% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 42,800 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Twin Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,820 shares. Finance Advantage has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Strategy Asset Managers Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 926 shares. Swiss Bank has 2.68 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.02% or 29,524 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 65,257 shares. State Bank Of America De has 543,092 shares. Cordasco Network has 0.08% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 2,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.22% or 72,519 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,207 shares. British Columbia Management holds 39,481 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Amica Retiree invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Dupont Cap Management Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,216 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.23 million shares or 3.42% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 0% or 25,516 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 7,025 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,550 shares to 8,258 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 35,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,974 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY).