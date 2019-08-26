Brookside Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX); Rhumbline Advisers Decreased Position in Arista Networks Com (ANET) as Share Value Declined

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (ANET) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 90,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.33 million, down from 92,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $221.89. About 163,804 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 554,222 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/03/2018 – Dynavax 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 176,719 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $175.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 1,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08M shares to 590,427 shares, valued at $34.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 602,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Phillips Peggy V had bought 16,666 shares worth $49,998. Another trade for 16,667 shares valued at $50,001 was made by Novack David F on Monday, August 12.