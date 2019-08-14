Brookside Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $27.62 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Lowered Stryker Com (SYK) Position by $5.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $212.4. About 674,106 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.41M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 4,236 shares to 189,548 shares, valued at $28.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 217,433 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $158.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 127,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,061 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).