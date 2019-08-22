Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Shares Rose; Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by $1.45 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 93,376 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 158,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 1.43M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS- PEAR WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP BOTH DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS AND WILL ALSO SUPPORT PATIENT SERVICES THROUGH ITS DIGITAL HUB SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3,578 shares to 770,484 shares, valued at $88.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 27,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 1.53 million shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 16,393 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 11,655 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 347,767 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Swiss Retail Bank invested in 52,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Lc has invested 0.88% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 30,932 were reported by Friess Associates Ltd Co. Product Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co reported 5,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 21,330 shares. 1.84 million are owned by Fred Alger Management. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,277 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 19,750 shares.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 118.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.68 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

