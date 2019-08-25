Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Holding by $136.20 Million; Stock Rose; Callahan Advisors Has Cut Its Nike Class B (NKE) Position by $1.10 Million; Share Value Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 602,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 120,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

