Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased Affimed N V (AFMD) Stake by $3.42 Million as Share Price Declined; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Market Valuation Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.83 lastly. It is down 8.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 856,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 167,304 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – Affimed Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16 – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Truliant Federal Credit Union hires industry vet as commercial executive in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 17,610 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 190,836 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Prudential Finance Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.17% or 513,640 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 68,784 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 42,401 shares. Shelton Management stated it has 0.09% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ejf Cap has invested 6.8% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 16.86 million shares. The Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Highland Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 48,950 shares. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 1 were reported by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Heartland stated it has 24,299 shares.