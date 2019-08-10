Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Northrop Grumman (Call) (NOC) as Share Value Rose; Tdam Usa Maintains Holding in Eastman Chem Co (EMN)

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 10,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,823 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 62,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 946,362 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 243,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 243,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $370.54. About 879,042 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,888 shares to 430,847 shares, valued at $22.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,012 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.51M shares. 1,051 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. 113,795 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Boston Ptnrs owns 30,772 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 14,639 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 53,918 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd holds 0.27% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 72,839 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,912 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 31,001 shares. Northern holds 1.71M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6,076 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services Inc has 3,512 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,725 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 126,357 shares. Intact Management Inc has 1,500 shares. 51,008 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Co. 5,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 1,297 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust. Connable Office invested in 10,164 shares. Jnba Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 100 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 3,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.2% or 3,375 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management invested in 0.18% or 3,443 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management stated it has 1,700 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.43% or 11,530 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $835.30M for 19.54 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.