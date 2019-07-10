Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) Holding; Kopin (KOPN)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Kopin Corp (KOPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 41 funds started new or increased positions, while 28 sold and reduced holdings in Kopin Corp. The funds in our database now have: 32.95 million shares, down from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kopin Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) stake by 98.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS)’s stock declined 8.54%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 10,005 shares with $2.25M value, down from 699,370 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc (Call) now has $13.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.53. About 1.04M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $631,742 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: CRWD,TUFN,CODA,CTXS – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Employee Experience is Broken, But IT can Fix It – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech owns 571,458 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% stake. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 104,830 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Everence Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 86,468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 61,248 shares. Virtu Financial reported 2,078 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 6,600 shares. Comm Fincl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 283,431 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 186,555 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 160 shares. 62,764 are owned by Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $141,507 activity. FERRER MARK J had sold 1,388 shares worth $141,507 on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75M for 26.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, makes, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $97.60 million. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $282,304 activity.

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 311,977 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has declined 64.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 09/03/2018 – Kopin Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 27 Days; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Operating Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019