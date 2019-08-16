Brookside Capital Management Decreased Position in Autozone (AZO) by $11.09 Million; Cambridge Financial Group Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $328.93. About 1.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 17,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39M, down from 28,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.78. About 110,340 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.12 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 12,680 shares to 71,831 shares, valued at $6.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing to delay delivery of 777X version – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 2,375 shares in its portfolio. California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northstar Group Incorporated reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Logan Cap Mngmt has 11,814 shares. Cypress Funds Lc has invested 11.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Company has invested 5.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsr Asset owns 24,591 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbia Asset Management holds 2.05% or 20,164 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 305 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,089 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt owns 3,133 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 1.65% or 141,872 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas reported 1,075 shares.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $68.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.