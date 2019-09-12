Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Reaches $38.86 After 4.00% Up Move; Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 105 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 68 sold and reduced their holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 46.91 million shares, down from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 49 Increased: 62 New Position: 43.

The stock of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.68% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 255,149 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.79 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $40.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BRKS worth $111.60 million more.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.51M for 42.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 79.47 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brooks to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Anticipate 12% Gains Ahead For IGM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Granahan Invest Ma has 2.04% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 1.06 million shares. Rk Cap, Colorado-based fund reported 83,925 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 1 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 1,720 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 96,530 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Co has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Geode Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 43,980 shares. Moreover, Wms Partners Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 8,266 shares. Northern invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates holds 20,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 10,644 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.14% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 795,896 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 151,997 shares. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability holds 400,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 4.66% above currents $38.86 stock price. Brooks Automation had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. APAM’s profit will be $55.26M for 10.10 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q19 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 252,168 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results

Hall Kathryn A. holds 8.53% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for 388,255 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 835,952 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has 2.01% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.71% in the stock. Sprott Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 210,000 shares.