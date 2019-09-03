Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Reaches $33.53 After 7.00% Up Move; Potlatch Old (PCH) Sentiment Is 1.15

Potlatch Corp Old (PCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 98 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 85 sold and trimmed holdings in Potlatch Corp Old. The investment professionals in our database now have: 57.68 million shares, down from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Potlatch Corp Old in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

The stock of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 475,968 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.25B company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $35.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BRKS worth $157.29M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 21.29% above currents $33.53 stock price. Brooks Automation had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, August 2. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Co reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Mason Street Ltd Llc owns 22,789 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt has 52,000 shares. 62,817 were accumulated by New England Research & Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm holds 0% or 20,278 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 0.1% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 800 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Millennium has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 31,527 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 126,469 shares. 28,319 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 68.57 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $15.41M for 36.45 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 14.24% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 87,391 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 192,800 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 3.04% invested in the company for 166,937 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 2.96% in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4.63 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 56,369 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. It has a 29.74 P/E ratio. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands.

