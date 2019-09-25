Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Forms $37.27 Double Top; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Shorts Down By 19.96%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) formed double top with $40.25 target or 8.00% above today’s $37.27 share price. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 130,626 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) had a decrease of 19.96% in short interest. DFFN’s SI was 74,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.96% from 92,700 shares previously. With 346,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s short sellers to cover DFFN’s short positions. The SI to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.34%. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 3,027 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 57.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 506,231 shares. Vident Invest Advisory, a Georgia-based fund reported 505,362 shares. California-based Granite Inv Prns Lc has invested 0.91% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Park Circle invested in 0.08% or 3,000 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 5,783 shares. Colony Gru Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,238 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Everence Management Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.23M shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.03% or 27,503 shares. 105 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Parkside Commercial Bank And reported 1,031 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 29,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $41’s average target is 10.01% above currents $37.27 stock price. Brooks Automation had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.61M for 40.51 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.