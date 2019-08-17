Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Forms $31.24 Double Top; Highland Capital Management LP Upped By $917,736 Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 182.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 76,478 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 118,307 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 41,829 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $3.78B valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.44M shares traded or 22.48% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) formed double top with $32.49 target or 4.00% above today’s $31.24 share price. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has $2.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 276,643 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 8,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 62.58% above currents $7.75 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 15. Citigroup initiated the shares of ENLC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 569,323 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 504,321 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 46,173 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company invested in 29,531 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.18% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 105 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 105,584 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Ma holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 1.19 million shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). California State Teachers Retirement reported 106,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial invested in 0.01% or 1,350 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 26,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 11,852 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.12% or 25,393 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.