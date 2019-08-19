Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Forms $31.24 Double Top; Cae Ordinary Shares (CAE) Sellers Increased By 46.93% Their Shorts

Cae Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CAE) had an increase of 46.93% in short interest. CAE’s SI was 1.09 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 46.93% from 743,300 shares previously. With 200,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Cae Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CAE)’s short sellers to cover CAE’s short positions. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 442,116 shares traded or 97.06% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) formed double top with $32.49 target or 4.00% above today’s $31.24 share price. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has $2.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 276,643 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.81 billion. It operates in three divisions: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. It has a 25.55 P/E ratio. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

