Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.23 N/A -0.21 0.00 United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92

Demonstrates Brooks Automation Inc. and United Microelectronics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brooks Automation Inc. and United Microelectronics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9% United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Brooks Automation Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Microelectronics Corporation has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Brooks Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Microelectronics Corporation are 2 and 1.7 respectively. Brooks Automation Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Microelectronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Brooks Automation Inc. and United Microelectronics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 United Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Brooks Automation Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.07% and an $40.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brooks Automation Inc. and United Microelectronics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.9%. Insiders held 1.6% of Brooks Automation Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2% United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79%

For the past year Brooks Automation Inc. has stronger performance than United Microelectronics Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brooks Automation Inc. beats United Microelectronics Corporation.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.