Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Comparing side by side

Both Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cohu Inc. 15 0.98 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brooks Automation Inc. and Cohu Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brooks Automation Inc. and Cohu Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9% Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Cohu Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Brooks Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Cohu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Cohu Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brooks Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brooks Automation Inc. and Cohu Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cohu Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Brooks Automation Inc. has a 14.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.67. Competitively Cohu Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.88, with potential upside of 64.76%. The results provided earlier shows that Cohu Inc. appears more favorable than Brooks Automation Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brooks Automation Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Cohu Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Brooks Automation Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2% Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66%

For the past year Brooks Automation Inc. had bullish trend while Cohu Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Brooks Automation Inc. beats Cohu Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.