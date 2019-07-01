Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced equity positions in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 65.22% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BRKS’s profit would be $11.54 million giving it 62.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Brooks Automation, Inc.’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 210,760 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 55.94 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $998,714 activity. Shares for $331,732 were sold by Tenney Maurice H. on Friday, February 15. $243,750 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was sold by Montone William T. on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund for 673,877 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 977,039 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 120,564 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Mathes Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 33,936 shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 51,848 shares traded or 15.04% up from the average. Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) has risen 7.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.73% the S&P500.