Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Nasdaq Omx Group (NDAQ) Sentiment Is 1.02

Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NDAQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 178 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 175 trimmed and sold stakes in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 120.85 million shares, up from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nasdaq Omx Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 135 Increased: 123 New Position: 55.

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 65.22% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BRKS’s profit would be $11.54 million giving it 61.72 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Brooks Automation, Inc.’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 223,589 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $998,714 activity. Another trade for 10,204 shares valued at $331,732 was sold by Tenney Maurice H.. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $243,750 was sold by Montone William T..

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 55.48 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co accumulated 696,261 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1.05M shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 49,697 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss holds 0.15% or 2.78 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 21,167 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 3.02 million shares. First Republic Investment Management invested in 0% or 22,562 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 569,323 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 95,850 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P, New York-based fund reported 17,210 shares. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 430,455 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Daruma Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 700,377 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 532,453 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 03/05/2018 – INPIXON REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ MINIMUM STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – REG-Happy Helper meddeler gennemførelse af børsnotering på Nasdaq First North i København; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Resverlogix Closes US$30 Million Loan; 03/04/2018 – Continental Precious Minerals Settles With Former President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – SESEN BIO WILL TRADE UNDER NEW NASDAQ TICKER SYMBOL “SESN,” EFFECTIVE ON MAY 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 27/04/2018 – Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notice of Non-Compliance and Terminates Negotiations; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 07/03/2018 – Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.28 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 33.05 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Investor Ab holds 98.1% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. for 19.39 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 84,313 shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 2.06% invested in the company for 21,850 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Financial Group Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.88 million shares.