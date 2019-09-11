Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Market Valuation Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Cut Position by $2.91 Million; United Asset Strategies Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Decreased by $449,476 as Valuation Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 100,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.63 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 281,893 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 5.58M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Panagora Asset Management holds 315,841 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sonata Capital Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.33% or 6,021 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 8,041 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 14.68 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 821,625 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company owns 21,629 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. First National Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 24,359 shares. 3,104 were reported by Brookstone Mngmt. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus owns 114,663 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Asset One Com Limited reported 688,458 shares stake. American Intll Grp Inc stated it has 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kings Point Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,000 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 3,469 shares to 18,299 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 22,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85M for 32.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 106,441 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 45,692 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 94,539 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 0.02% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 29,719 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 623 shares. 346,505 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Walleye Trading Llc reported 1,082 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Westwood Hldgs Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 563,362 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Hilton Cap Lc invested in 5,654 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 7,303 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 28,385 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Fmr Ltd Company owns 1.40M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 69,591 shares to 610,500 shares, valued at $49.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 39,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $14.68M for 40.66 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.