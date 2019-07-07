Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Holding Maintained by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.41M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 202,778 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Osborne Partners Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) owns 3,501 shares. Utd Fire Grp Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,834 were accumulated by Gm Advisory. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Services reported 3,317 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested in 4,661 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cetera Ltd Liability reported 12,293 shares. Lau Ltd Liability Com has 1,956 shares. Spinnaker has 16,626 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Com Inc has 1,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies accumulated 1,693 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 4,251 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0.46% or 88,053 shares. Windsor Mgmt Limited Company invested in 5,623 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.