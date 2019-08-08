Brooks Automation (BRKS) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Virtusa (VRTU) Sellers Decreased By 4.07% Their Shorts

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Brooks Automation Inc’s current price of $31.21 translates into 0.32% yield. Brooks Automation Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 365,951 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) had a decrease of 4.07% in short interest. VRTU’s SI was 698,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.07% from 728,000 shares previously. With 164,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)’s short sellers to cover VRTU’s short positions. The SI to Virtusa Corporation’s float is 2.59%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 100,548 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $663,464 activity. Tenney Maurice H. sold $331,732 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 11,264 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.17% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 1.31M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 30,991 shares. Pnc Financial Services invested in 95,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 240,268 shares. 504,321 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma owns 1.19M shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5,654 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co reported 22,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Comm reported 3,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.72% or 430,455 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 3.02 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It operates in two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 63.82 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brooks Automation (BRKS) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $2.33 million activity. The insider Kalia Ranjan sold $597,257. Narayanan Sundararajan sold $313,747 worth of stock. Canekeratne Kris A sold $521,826 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 9,490 shares valued at $494,583 was made by Rajgopal Raj on Tuesday, February 12. 5,000 shares were bought by DOODY JOSEPH, worth $212,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Virtusa Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset L P invested 1.57% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Blair William & Il holds 0% or 10,778 shares. Fil accumulated 0.07% or 812,470 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,884 shares. Ptnrs Llc reported 28,800 shares stake. Pier Capital Limited Liability has 135,906 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 4,571 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 79,680 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 142,054 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,935 shares. Paw Cap holds 80,000 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Prudential Fin holds 0.02% or 193,937 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 16,199 shares.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 Rare Bargain Stocks I’ve Got My Eye Onâ€¦ – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Virtusa Achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency Status – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CARB vs. VRTU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Virtusa Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Virtusa (VRTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.