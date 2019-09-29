Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stake Maintained by Df Dent & Co Inc; Hess (HES) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.93 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 813,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.74 million, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 660,638 shares traded or 49.03% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 46,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 85,822 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 117,459 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 17,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,956 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brooks Automation Announces Transition of Sample Management Leadership – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Brooks Automation Announces Completion of GENEWIZ Acquisition – PRNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Brooks Automation (BRKS) a Strong Sell? – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset owns 14,858 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Com accumulated 17,086 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 9,676 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 116,415 shares. Rk Capital Limited Liability Company has 83,925 shares. North Star Inv has invested 0.23% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 105 shares. 38,353 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 73,273 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.35% or 8,330 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 28,297 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 135,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 159,028 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 127,980 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based Kynikos Associate Lp has invested 0.76% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc accumulated 9.45 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 17,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Fruth Invest Management has 5,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Principal Financial Gru has 373,745 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding invested in 0.06% or 212,775 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% stake. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.07% or 198,095 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess Corp. Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Hess Corporation Stock Fell 24.8% in December – The Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This the Key to ExxonMobil’s Production Recovery? – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.