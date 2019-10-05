Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stake Has Increased by Prudential Financial Inc; Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $384,384

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 10,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 125,636 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87M, up from 115,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 209,242 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 110,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.32 million, up from 109,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,184 shares. 13.94M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. 9,110 were accumulated by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.84% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 6,365 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.28% or 1.15M shares. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 0.01% or 951 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 3.08 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt accumulated 777 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 32,568 shares stake. Coatue Lc stated it has 2.11M shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. 63,062 were accumulated by Victory Management Inc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 21,045 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 75,000 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares to 297,820 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,929 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB).

