Brooks Automation (BRKS) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.80 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Stake in Vertex Energy (VTNR) by $462,539

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 462,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.29% . The hedge fund held 413,403 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $624,000, down from 875,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 16,042 shares traded. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has risen 34.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VTNR News: 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 209,242 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 6,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 695,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 300,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). New York-based Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 1.23 million shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 5,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.11% or 16,000 shares. 66,209 were accumulated by First Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 26,900 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,360 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 36 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

