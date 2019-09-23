Brooks Automation (BRKS) Shareholder New England Research & Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.02 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in United Technologies (UTX)

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 53,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 62,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 463,857 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory holds 0.03% or 43,138 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,238 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 538,133 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 229,777 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 27,503 shares. 25,791 were reported by Bokf Na. Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.08% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,680 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 146,066 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.02% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.09% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.61 million for 42.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,125 shares to 8,775 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,207 shares to 124,735 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 3,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,785 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

