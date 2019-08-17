Brooks Automation (BRKS) Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Upped Position; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined While Venor Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 93,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 276,643 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 19,252 shares to 701,576 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 19,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp.

