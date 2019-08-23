Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position Has Increased by Rk Capital Management Llc; As Mednax (MD) Share Price Declined, Holder Pzena Investment Management Decreased by $28.55 Million Its Holding

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 47.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 67,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 210,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 143,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 228,565 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.17 million, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 589,567 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 234,006 shares to 12.30 million shares, valued at $529.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MEDNAX (MD) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Offers Q3 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MEDNAX Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,138 shares to 73,862 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 294,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Psagot House Limited holds 3,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 109,465 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 7,514 shares. 49,697 are owned by Bahl Gaynor. Oppenheimer Co Inc reported 72,570 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.64% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 54,866 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 771 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.02% or 3,095 shares. Parametric Associates has 168,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 346,505 shares or 0% of the stock. 105,584 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Starr Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).