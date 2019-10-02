Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holding Increased by Ngam Advisors Lp; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Value Rose While Beese Fulmer Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $327,096

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 78,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63 million, down from 79,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 2.99 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 20,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 336,842 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.05M, up from 316,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 306,016 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 16,113 shares to 101,668 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 26,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,494 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $527.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.