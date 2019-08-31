Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holder Rk Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.96 Million; Honeywell International Decreased Its Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stake by $1.28 Million

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 467,361 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 47.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 67,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 210,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 143,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 390,661 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 99,295 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 623 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 46,173 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 148,091 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Fmr Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1.40 million shares. 95,850 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc owns 0.16% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 25,762 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 3,169 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 708,326 shares. Victory Capital Inc owns 7,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 31,527 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Lc.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brooks Automation (BRKS) Hits Fresh Highs: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brooks Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brooks Automation, Inc’s Shares Popped 31% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Us accumulated 2.69 million shares or 3.95% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt reported 10,143 shares. Blair William & Communication Il reported 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.78% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Andra Ap holds 35,000 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 31,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York reported 0.06% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.17% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 13,950 shares. Hartford Fincl Management reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 277,879 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 70 shares. United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 57,852 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 14 shares.