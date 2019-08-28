Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.08 N/A 1.07 13.85 United Community Financial Corp. 9 3.95 N/A 0.74 13.72

Table 1 demonstrates Brookline Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Community Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than United Community Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Community Financial Corp. has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookline Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 64.1% respectively. 0.5% are Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, United Community Financial Corp. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than United Community Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.