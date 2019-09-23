Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.35 N/A 1.07 13.85 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.76 N/A 2.67 10.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc. Timberland Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brookline Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.87 beta means Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 55.3%. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.