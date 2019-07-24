Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Since Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.42 N/A 1.07 14.04 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.22 N/A 0.76 21.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Northwest Bancorp has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brookline Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookline Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.5% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, First Northwest Bancorp has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookline Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 49.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are First Northwest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04% First Northwest Bancorp 1.31% 3.04% 2.01% 5.37% -0.25% 9.78%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Northwest Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.