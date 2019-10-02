Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Both Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 14 2.29 77.58M 1.07 13.85 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 1.77 71.32M 2.44 15.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. Columbia Banking System Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 541,759,776.54% 9.3% 1.1% Columbia Banking System Inc. 200,618,846.69% 8.5% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Columbia Banking System Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares and 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.