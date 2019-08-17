Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

This is a contrast between Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.16 N/A 1.07 13.85 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.57 N/A 2.44 12.02

Table 1 highlights Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Axos Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Axos Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.87 beta indicates that Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Axos Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares and 76.3% of Axos Financial Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.