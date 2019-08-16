Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Is At $13.76 Formed Wedge; Metlife (MET)’s Sentiment Is 1

Metlife Inc (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 334 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 334 sold and decreased their positions in Metlife Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Metlife Inc in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) formed wedge down with $13.35 target or 3.00% below today’s $13.76 share price. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has $1.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 155,328 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.16M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Brookline Bancorp, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 37,556 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 18,291 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 119,157 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 2.58M shares. American Interest Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 1,418 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.03% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Pinnacle, a New York-based fund reported 19,500 shares. 16,097 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 54,876 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 61,506 shares. 39,044 are held by Sei Invs. Cwm Ltd Llc has 25 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co reported 206,523 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.02% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $41.89 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.