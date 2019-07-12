Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Comparison side by side

Both Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.49 N/A 1.07 14.04 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 19 2.96 N/A 0.65 31.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brookline Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Provident Financial Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.88 beta means Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 1.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares and 54.9% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares. 0.8% are Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 3.45% 3.65% 7.25% 18.85% 12.37% 33.61%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.