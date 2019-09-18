Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.34 N/A 1.07 13.85 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.65 N/A 0.78 14.78

Demonstrates Brookline Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookline Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Brookline Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than New York Community Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookline Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Brookline Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.08% and an $15.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.5, while its potential downside is -10.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Brookline Bancorp Inc. seems more appealing than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.