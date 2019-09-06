Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Comparing side by side

Since Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.12 N/A 1.07 13.85 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.33 N/A 1.15 15.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. Meridian Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Meridian Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 66.1%. 0.5% are Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.