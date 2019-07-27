Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) Comparing side by side

Since Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.33 N/A 1.07 14.04 First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.74 N/A 2.26 12.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookline Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp. First Defiance Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brookline Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Defiance Financial Corp. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookline Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 67.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04% First Defiance Financial Corp. -2.68% -0.14% -1.95% 6.52% -3.4% 18.73%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.