Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Contrasting side by side

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.06 N/A 1.07 13.85 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.52 N/A -1.61 0.00

Demonstrates Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -176.8% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Carver Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.