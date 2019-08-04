Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Stake Maintained by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in First Finl Ind (THFF) Has Upped by $1.68 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 291.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 210,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 282,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 72,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 218,005 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (THFF) by 165.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 41,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 65,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 24,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 25,727 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $193,080 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BRKL shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 2.66M shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 91,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity has 0% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 34,694 shares. 10,815 were reported by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 73,937 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 79,332 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) or 2.58M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 34,083 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). 10,888 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Com. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 1.73M shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,700 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 426,210 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 54,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,883 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).