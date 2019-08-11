Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Holder Fj Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.23 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Market Valuation Rose While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 230,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 44,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. It closed at $14 lastly. It is down 18.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 33,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 28,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.16M for 12.07 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

