Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to pay $0.11 on Aug 23, 2019; Coffee Holding CO (JVA) Sellers Decreased By 64.11% Their Shorts

Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Brookline Bancorp Inc’s current price of $14.83 translates into 0.74% yield. Brookline Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 331,683 shares traded or 41.56% up from the average. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c

Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA) had a decrease of 64.11% in short interest. JVA’s SI was 27,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 64.11% from 76,900 shares previously. With 354,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA)’s short sellers to cover JVA’s short positions. The SI to Coffee Holding CO Inc’s float is 0.57%. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 23,451 shares traded. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has declined 26.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JVA News: 07/03/2018 Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT LIMIT AVAILABLE TO $14 MLN -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.5 PCT TO $22.08 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT AMENDED THE AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 25, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Coffee Holding Co 4Q EPS 7c; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2020; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.07; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coffee Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JVA); 24/04/2018 – Coffee Holding Co.: Steep N Brew Rev for Past Fiscal Year About $7

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $193,080 activity. PECK CHARLES H had sold 12,000 shares worth $193,080 on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Brookline Bancorp, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management L P invested in 185,629 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs holds 960,007 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 8.20 million shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Moreover, Wellington Management Group Llp has 0% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 1.20 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 61,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth holds 0.07% or 27,917 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communication Ma invested 0.01% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 234,726 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 295 shares. 10,888 were reported by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has 1,000 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Coffee Holding Co., Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 27.40% more from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 1 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 140,450 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 12,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). James Invest holds 0% or 10,140 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 20,463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eam Ltd has invested 0.12% in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). 299 are owned by National Bank Of America De. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2,835 shares. 5,624 are owned by Blackrock. Bailard stated it has 17,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). 64,933 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) or 423,593 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA).

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company has market cap of $22.50 million. The firm offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It has a 118.82 P/E ratio. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels.