Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 33 2.17 N/A 0.37 96.11 Unitil Corporation 57 2.04 N/A 2.95 19.87

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Unitil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Unitil Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Unitil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Unitil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.79% and an $40 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Unitil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Unitil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42% Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66%

For the past year Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was more bullish than Unitil Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Unitil Corporation beats Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.