Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Both Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 33 2.16 N/A 0.37 96.11 UGI Corporation 53 1.36 N/A 2.21 23.15

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and UGI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. UGI Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than UGI Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and UGI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and UGI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.14%. UGI Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 24.12% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that UGI Corporation appears more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and UGI Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.9%. Comparatively, UGI Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42% UGI Corporation 0.97% -4.2% -5.51% -9.17% -2.65% -4.24%

For the past year Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had bullish trend while UGI Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

UGI Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.