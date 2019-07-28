Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) and Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). The two are both Diversified Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 32 2.13 N/A 0.37 85.15 Avista Corporation 42 2.17 N/A 3.00 14.17

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Avista Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Avista Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Avista Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Avista Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Avista Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Avista Corporation 2 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 11.45% for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. with average target price of $40. Competitively Avista Corporation has a consensus target price of $39, with potential downside of -14.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. seems more appealing than Avista Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. shares and 77.4% of Avista Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Avista Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 2.72% 0.92% 9.71% 11.56% 1.89% 22.63% Avista Corporation -0.02% 1.82% 3.61% -19.21% -18.93% 0%

Summary

Avista Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in wholesale purchase and sales of electricity and natural gas. It owns hydroelectric, thermal, and wind generation facilities with a total capacity of 1,862 megawatts (MW). As of December 31, 2016, this segment supplied retail electric services to 377,000 customers and retail natural gas services to 340,000 customers. The Alaska Electric Light and Power Company segment owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution facilities located in Juneau, Alaska. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five hydroelectric generation facilities with 102.7 MW of hydroelectric generation capacity; and had 107.5 MW of diesel generating capacity. This segment served approximately 17,000 customers, including city, state, and federal governmental entities located in Juneau, as well as a mine located in the Juneau area. The company also engages in the sheet metal fabrication of electronic enclosures, parts, and systems for the computer, construction, telecom, renewable energy, and medical industries; and investment of commercial and retail office space, as well as emerging technology venture capital funds. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.