Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Reaches $37.94 52-Week High; Plexus (PLXS) Shorts Raised By 1.31%

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high and has $40.98 target or 8.00% above today’s $37.94 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.76B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $40.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $540.64 million more. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 74,406 shares traded. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) has risen 18.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BEP News: 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP BEP.N : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34.50; 03/05/2018 – Brookfield Renewable 1Q Rev $793M; 03/05/2018 Brookfield Renewable 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT $0.62

Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) had an increase of 1.31% in short interest. PLXS’s SI was 1.05 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.31% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 155,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s short sellers to cover PLXS’s short positions. The SI to Plexus Corp’s float is 3.48%. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 26,420 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors

More notable recent Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Renewable to Issue CDN$600 Million of Green Bonds – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Renewable to Redeem CDN$450 Million of 5.14% Series 7 Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 High-Yield Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA (and 1 to Take Out) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Get Defensive: This Top Dividend Stock Is Recession-Proof – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. It owns and operates 217 hydroelectric generating stations, 38 wind facilities, 4 biomass facilities, and 3 natural gas-fired plants with 10,731 megawatts of generating capacity in North America, Colombia, Brazil, and Europe. It has a 86.83 P/E ratio. The firm sells its generation output primarily to public power authorities, load-serving utilities, and industrial users.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Plexus Corp. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.64 million shares or 2.04% less from 28.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd accumulated 44,358 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 25,409 shares. 4.45M were reported by Blackrock. Amer Int Grp owns 22,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Florida-based Cypress Gru has invested 0.04% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). 800 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Citigroup owns 10,128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co holds 11,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Petrus Co Lta has invested 0.04% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 45,763 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 184,012 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Plexus Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Plexus Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plexus Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus Announces Analyst Day 2019 Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.