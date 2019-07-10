Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Reaches $36.00 52-Week High; IMERYS SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (IMYSF) Sellers Decreased By 42.54% Their Shorts

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high and has $39.24 target or 9.00% above today’s $36.00 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.36B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $39.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $572.49 million more. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 161,625 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) has risen 1.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BEP News: 03/05/2018 Brookfield Renewable 1Q EPS 3c; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP BEP.N : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34.50; 03/05/2018 – Brookfield Renewable 1Q Rev $793M; 03/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT $0.62

IMERYS SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) had a decrease of 42.54% in short interest. IMYSF’s SI was 26,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42.54% from 45,600 shares previously. The stock increased 14.24% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 100 shares traded. Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialties various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The firm operates through Energy Solutions & Specialties, Filtration & Performance Additives, Ceramic Materials, and High Resistance Minerals divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It provides ground and precipitated calcium carbonates, and lime; cast/vibrated and quick dry castables, ramming and dry mixes, taphole clays, gunning materials, and prefabricated forms, as well as project management services for refractories; graphite and carbon products; and oilfield solutions.

